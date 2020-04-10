All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2020 at 9:39 PM

2401 West Weldon Avenue

2401 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2401 West Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Now offering a $140/month concession off the $1,655 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,515!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a carport located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Covered back patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 West Weldon Avenue have any available units?
2401 West Weldon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 West Weldon Avenue have?
Some of 2401 West Weldon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 West Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2401 West Weldon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 West Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 West Weldon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2401 West Weldon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2401 West Weldon Avenue offers parking.
Does 2401 West Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 West Weldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 West Weldon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2401 West Weldon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2401 West Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2401 West Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 West Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 West Weldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
