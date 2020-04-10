2401 West Weldon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Now offering a $140/month concession off the $1,655 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,515!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a carport located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Covered back patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.