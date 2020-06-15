All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:58 PM

240 W MISSOURI Avenue

240 W Missouri Ave · (480) 242-3003
Location

240 W Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1974 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call this place home! Very tastefully upgraded 2-story home features a huge open floor plan on the first level. The kitchen is home to a massive central island wrapped in a beautiful quartz countertop with room for bar stools. The dark cabinets compliment the high-end stainless appliances, which include a gas range. The kitchen looks over the living area and back yard. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms, your guest bathroom and laundry. The master bedroom is enormous and has a walkout balcony. Attached is a master bath with dual sink, huge shower, private toilet room and large closet. Home also has a 2-car garage. 240 Missouri is a new community by K Hovnanian in Central Phoenix, close to all that Midtown has to offer! Located near Postinos, Joyride, Federal Pizza & Windsor restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 W MISSOURI Avenue have any available units?
240 W MISSOURI Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 W MISSOURI Avenue have?
Some of 240 W MISSOURI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 W MISSOURI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 W MISSOURI Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 W MISSOURI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 240 W MISSOURI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 240 W MISSOURI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 240 W MISSOURI Avenue does offer parking.
Does 240 W MISSOURI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 W MISSOURI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 W MISSOURI Avenue have a pool?
No, 240 W MISSOURI Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 240 W MISSOURI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 W MISSOURI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 W MISSOURI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 W MISSOURI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
