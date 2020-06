Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

AMAZING REMODELED HOUSE :4 LARGE ROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, NEW LAMINATE FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEWER APPLIANCES & REFRIGARATOR READY FOR TENANTS, PANTRY, SEPARATE LAUNDRY & WASHER/DRYER, FIREPLACE. UPGRADED BATHROOMS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND TILED SHOWERS. NEW WINDOWS INSTALLED IN 2014. LARGE LOW MAINTENANCE BACKYARD WITH FENCED POOL & SPA. RENT INCLUDES POOL SERVICES, CLOSE TO SHOPPING,SCHOOLS & ALL MAJOR FREEWAYS. A MUST SEE RENTAL THAT YOUR CLIENTS WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH.