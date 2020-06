Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Excellent Rental Opportunity, located in Popular North Phoenix Area! Conveniently located near Loop 101, SR-51, I-17, Costco, Sprouts, and Desert Ridge Shopping! 10 minutes to North Scottsdale! Comfortably Nestled Right in the Heart of the Neighborhood on a Quiet Street, Home is fully upgraded, new cabinetry throughout the house, Kitchen Remodel Complete with Brand New Granite and Appliances! Beautiful Backyard with a built in Grill and Gazebo.. feels like paradise.