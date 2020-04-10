All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2349 W BARWICK Drive

2349 West Barwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2349 West Barwick Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodelled gorgeous home in upscale N Phoenix neigborhood. All new custom paint interior and exterior. New and upgraded plush carpets ! Easy access to I-17 and 101. This home offers plenty of space with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a loft with 2400 sqft of living space! Downstairs is a formal living and dining room, a spacious family room and the entertainers dream kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and a large island! Large Master Bedroom with his and hers closet. Walking in closet in all the bedrooms. Paver Stone Driveway and walk. Desired south facing beautifully landscaped grassy backyard. Covered Patio/porch both on the front side and back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 W BARWICK Drive have any available units?
2349 W BARWICK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 W BARWICK Drive have?
Some of 2349 W BARWICK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 W BARWICK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2349 W BARWICK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 W BARWICK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2349 W BARWICK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2349 W BARWICK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2349 W BARWICK Drive does offer parking.
Does 2349 W BARWICK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 W BARWICK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 W BARWICK Drive have a pool?
No, 2349 W BARWICK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2349 W BARWICK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2349 W BARWICK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 W BARWICK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2349 W BARWICK Drive has units with dishwashers.
