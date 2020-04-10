2349 W BARWICK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodelled gorgeous home in upscale N Phoenix neigborhood. All new custom paint interior and exterior. New and upgraded plush carpets ! Easy access to I-17 and 101. This home offers plenty of space with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a loft with 2400 sqft of living space! Downstairs is a formal living and dining room, a spacious family room and the entertainers dream kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and a large island! Large Master Bedroom with his and hers closet. Walking in closet in all the bedrooms. Paver Stone Driveway and walk. Desired south facing beautifully landscaped grassy backyard. Covered Patio/porch both on the front side and back.