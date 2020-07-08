2330 West Blue Sky Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground garage

This 3/2 features newer carpet, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, new blinds, lots of upgraded fixtures, garage storage, and a lot more. Home is pre-wired for surround sound and has projector/screen for tenant use. Great back yard with fire pit. Community parks just steps away with playgrounds. Easy I-17 access and close to Harkins and restaurants.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one months rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.