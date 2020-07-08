All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2330 West Blue Sky Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2330 West Blue Sky Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:55 PM

2330 West Blue Sky Drive

2330 West Blue Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2330 West Blue Sky Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
This 3/2 features newer carpet, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, new blinds, lots of upgraded fixtures, garage storage, and a lot more. Home is pre-wired for surround sound and has projector/screen for tenant use. Great back yard with fire pit. Community parks just steps away with playgrounds. Easy I-17 access and close to Harkins and restaurants.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one months rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 West Blue Sky Drive have any available units?
2330 West Blue Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 West Blue Sky Drive have?
Some of 2330 West Blue Sky Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 West Blue Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2330 West Blue Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 West Blue Sky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2330 West Blue Sky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2330 West Blue Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2330 West Blue Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 2330 West Blue Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 West Blue Sky Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 West Blue Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 2330 West Blue Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2330 West Blue Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 2330 West Blue Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 West Blue Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 West Blue Sky Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College