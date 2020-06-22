All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

2326 N 13TH Street

2326 North 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2326 North 13th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to one of the most desirable locations in Phoenix, the Coronado Historic District. This 1920's cottage features landscaping with mature shade trees and cacti, a large back yard with plenty of room for gardening, and a breakfast patio/cantina under a vaulted roof for outdoor eating. The house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. A 2019 renovation of the kitchen and bathroom maintains the charm of the home. Enjoy beautiful natural light and original wood floor. Square footage does not include the attached laundry and storage room, or the air-conditioned workshop in the back yard that has served as a studio for art and music. Located close to Coronado Park, this home is a short walk to many excellent cafes, bars and restaurants. Pets determined on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 N 13TH Street have any available units?
2326 N 13TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 N 13TH Street have?
Some of 2326 N 13TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 N 13TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2326 N 13TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 N 13TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2326 N 13TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 2326 N 13TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2326 N 13TH Street offers parking.
Does 2326 N 13TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 N 13TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 N 13TH Street have a pool?
No, 2326 N 13TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2326 N 13TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2326 N 13TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 N 13TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 N 13TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
