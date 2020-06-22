2326 N 13TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to one of the most desirable locations in Phoenix, the Coronado Historic District. This 1920's cottage features landscaping with mature shade trees and cacti, a large back yard with plenty of room for gardening, and a breakfast patio/cantina under a vaulted roof for outdoor eating. The house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. A 2019 renovation of the kitchen and bathroom maintains the charm of the home. Enjoy beautiful natural light and original wood floor. Square footage does not include the attached laundry and storage room, or the air-conditioned workshop in the back yard that has served as a studio for art and music. Located close to Coronado Park, this home is a short walk to many excellent cafes, bars and restaurants. Pets determined on a case-by-case basis.