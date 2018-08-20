23203 N 23RD Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This immaculate, move in ready home offers a newer energy efficient HVAC system. Beautiful granite kitchen counters, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances including side by side refrigerator and microwave in the Kitchen. Plantation Shutters, 18'' tile floor and LED lighting are downstairs. The baths feature rubbed bronze faucets and there's a jetted tub in master bath. Painted inside and out 2019. The 2 car garage has an Epoxy floor and built in cabinets. Located on a Cul-de-Sac street and backing to an open area with a view fence plus a covered patio and grassy backyard. Professional Landscape service is provided by Landlord. Perfectly located within walking distance to the elementary and middle schools and just a short distance to the 101, Hwy 51 or I-17.