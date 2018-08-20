All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

23203 N 23RD Place

23203 North 23rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

23203 North 23rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This immaculate, move in ready home offers a newer energy efficient HVAC system. Beautiful granite kitchen counters, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances including side by side refrigerator and microwave in the Kitchen. Plantation Shutters, 18'' tile floor and LED lighting are downstairs. The baths feature rubbed bronze faucets and there's a jetted tub in master bath. Painted inside and out 2019. The 2 car garage has an Epoxy floor and built in cabinets. Located on a Cul-de-Sac street and backing to an open area with a view fence plus a covered patio and grassy backyard. Professional Landscape service is provided by Landlord. Perfectly located within walking distance to the elementary and middle schools and just a short distance to the 101, Hwy 51 or I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23203 N 23RD Place have any available units?
23203 N 23RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23203 N 23RD Place have?
Some of 23203 N 23RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23203 N 23RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
23203 N 23RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23203 N 23RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 23203 N 23RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 23203 N 23RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 23203 N 23RD Place offers parking.
Does 23203 N 23RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23203 N 23RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23203 N 23RD Place have a pool?
No, 23203 N 23RD Place does not have a pool.
Does 23203 N 23RD Place have accessible units?
No, 23203 N 23RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23203 N 23RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23203 N 23RD Place has units with dishwashers.
