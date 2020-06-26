All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr.

2319 East Heatherbrae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2319 East Heatherbrae Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available February 6, 2020; 2319 E. Heatherbrae - Incredibly sought after Biltmore area home with a wonderful floor plan - is minutes from the Biltmore, the 51 freeway, Downtown Phoenix, and Scottsdale, this home has a spacious family and living room with gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops. Home has 3 large bedrooms and a good sized master suite. Large grassy backyard with bi-weekly lawn service allows you to enjoy your weekends! Large laundry room with pantry and ample storage. Pets upon approval.

(RLNE3194254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. have any available units?
2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. offer parking?
No, 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. have a pool?
No, 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2319 E. Heatherbrae Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
