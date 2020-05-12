All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2314 East Parkside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2314 East Parkside Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

2314 East Parkside Lane

2314 East Parkside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2314 East Parkside Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious four bedroom two and a half bathroom with brand new carpet and paint. This home is located in Boulder Creek at Desert foothills area. This two level property even comes with an extra bonus room. End your night with a relaxing bubble bath in the huge master bathroom. This property has it all great views, 2 car garage and is located minutes from the 101 and 51 freeways. This property also allows pets per owner approval for one small dog or one cat.

Total monthly rent payment is $1868.00, includes city sales tax and administration fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 East Parkside Lane have any available units?
2314 East Parkside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2314 East Parkside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2314 East Parkside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 East Parkside Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 East Parkside Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2314 East Parkside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2314 East Parkside Lane offers parking.
Does 2314 East Parkside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 East Parkside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 East Parkside Lane have a pool?
No, 2314 East Parkside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2314 East Parkside Lane have accessible units?
No, 2314 East Parkside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 East Parkside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 East Parkside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 East Parkside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 East Parkside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College