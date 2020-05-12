2314 East Parkside Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious four bedroom two and a half bathroom with brand new carpet and paint. This home is located in Boulder Creek at Desert foothills area. This two level property even comes with an extra bonus room. End your night with a relaxing bubble bath in the huge master bathroom. This property has it all great views, 2 car garage and is located minutes from the 101 and 51 freeways. This property also allows pets per owner approval for one small dog or one cat.



Total monthly rent payment is $1868.00, includes city sales tax and administration fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.