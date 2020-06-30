2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move-in special! $250.00 prepaid gift card if move-in occurs by 3/31!



Enjoy the 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit for rent cross streets Indian School and 24th Avenue. The unit has totally been remodeled tile, new appliances, WD hookups, new dual pane windows, covered parking located in the back, private backyards along with spacious bathrooms. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, highways, restaurants and much more.



Resident responsible for all other utilities, Water/Trash/Sewer is included in rent.



Gift card is offered by the property's owner and will be paid within 14 days after move-in!



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet. Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



