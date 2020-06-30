All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1

2311 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2311 West Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move-in special! $250.00 prepaid gift card if move-in occurs by 3/31!

Enjoy the 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit for rent cross streets Indian School and 24th Avenue. The unit has totally been remodeled tile, new appliances, WD hookups, new dual pane windows, covered parking located in the back, private backyards along with spacious bathrooms. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, highways, restaurants and much more.

Resident responsible for all other utilities, Water/Trash/Sewer is included in rent.

Gift card is offered by the property's owner and will be paid within 14 days after move-in!

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet. Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5602941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 W Fairmount Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

