in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

2310 E DESERT TRUMPET RD - 4BR 2.5BA Ray/Thunderhill Pl - FANTASTIC HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL - LOTS AND LOTS OF UPGRADES INCLUDING GRANITE COUNTERS, WALK IN PANTRY, REFRIGERATOR AND MORE! CALL TODAY! - Check out our 3D Tour by clicking the link below!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MffRqMsqjB1



Immaculate 3 Bed + Game Room Upstairs + 2.5 Bath Home W/ Private Pool in Phoenix! Loaded With Upgrades! This Charming home features beautiful 17'' tile downstairs and high quality plush carpet through out. Formal living and dining room with fireplace. Kitchen has stainless appliance and granite counter tops, pantry inside laundry room. Gorgeous tile shower room and door to pool. Backyard pool has BBQ bar and lounging. Too much to write here. Come to see more upgrades! *Pool Service Included*



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



(RLNE3702717)