2309 North 40th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 bathroom house close to the I-10 and I-17 freeways, and just minutes from Downtown Phoenix. This house has a great living area, a kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter top space, and a spacious backyard. This house was recently fixed up and has new light fixtures, fresh paint, and newer flooring. The house will be available for move-in on July 1, 2019. The rent is $1,050 per month plus local taxes and is due on the first of every month. The security deposit is $1,500 plus a non-refundable $250 admin fee. A fridge is included with renting the property, a washer and dryer will need to be provided by the tenant. We allow pets but do have breed restrictions. Pet rent is $20 per month per pet and there is refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet and a non-refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet. Each adult that will be living in the household will need to fill out an application which is $40 per person. Rent and service issues are conveniently taken care of through a system called rent manager.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.