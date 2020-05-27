All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 24 2019 at 1:59 AM

2309 North 40th Drive

2309 North 40th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 North 40th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Encanto Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 bathroom house close to the I-10 and I-17 freeways, and just minutes from Downtown Phoenix. This house has a great living area, a kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter top space, and a spacious backyard. This house was recently fixed up and has new light fixtures, fresh paint, and newer flooring. The house will be available for move-in on July 1, 2019. The rent is $1,050 per month plus local taxes and is due on the first of every month. The security deposit is $1,500 plus a non-refundable $250 admin fee. A fridge is included with renting the property, a washer and dryer will need to be provided by the tenant. We allow pets but do have breed restrictions. Pet rent is $20 per month per pet and there is refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet and a non-refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet. Each adult that will be living in the household will need to fill out an application which is $40 per person. Rent and service issues are conveniently taken care of through a system called rent manager.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 North 40th Drive have any available units?
2309 North 40th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2309 North 40th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 North 40th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 North 40th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 North 40th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2309 North 40th Drive offer parking?
No, 2309 North 40th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2309 North 40th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 North 40th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 North 40th Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 North 40th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 North 40th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 North 40th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 North 40th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 North 40th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 North 40th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 North 40th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
