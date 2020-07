Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Central Corridor of Phoenix. New kitchen and bathrooms. 2 car garage PLUS carport. This house has a large yard with an RV gate and is ideally located near the 17 freeway for an easy commute to Downtown Phoenix, North Phoenix, Peoria, Scottsdale, or Tempe. Easy access to light rail.