2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room pet friendly sauna

Upgrades!!! Condo On Central... A MUST SEE! - Check out this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with den! This condo is located perfectly near everything downtown has to offer...restaurants, night life, US Airways arena, light rail, museums, and more! Upgraded kitchen has granite countertops, gas range and tons of space. Flooring throughout living areas are wood laminate and tile. For added entertaining space there is a formal living and dining room. The living room has a gas fireplace and high ceilings. Large laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Beautiful views from deck. Amenities include clubhouse, theater room, pool, spa, sauna, gas grills, fitness center and underground/gated parking.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1750

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1750

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Small dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1750 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3445531)