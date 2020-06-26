All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301

2302 N Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2302 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Willo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
sauna
Upgrades!!! Condo On Central... A MUST SEE! - Check out this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with den! This condo is located perfectly near everything downtown has to offer...restaurants, night life, US Airways arena, light rail, museums, and more! Upgraded kitchen has granite countertops, gas range and tons of space. Flooring throughout living areas are wood laminate and tile. For added entertaining space there is a formal living and dining room. The living room has a gas fireplace and high ceilings. Large laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Beautiful views from deck. Amenities include clubhouse, theater room, pool, spa, sauna, gas grills, fitness center and underground/gated parking.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1750
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1750
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Small dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1750 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3445531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 have any available units?
2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 have?
Some of 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 currently offering any rent specials?
2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 is pet friendly.
Does 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 offer parking?
Yes, 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 offers parking.
Does 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 have a pool?
Yes, 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 has a pool.
Does 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 have accessible units?
No, 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 N. Central Ave. Unit C- 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
