Phoenix, AZ
/
2302 E Lynne Lane
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM
2302 E Lynne Lane
2302 East Lynne Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2302 East Lynne Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a clean 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom south Phoenix home! Features new paint and updated tile throughout with ceiling fans in each room. Large fenced yard with desert landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 E Lynne Lane have any available units?
2302 E Lynne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2302 E Lynne Lane have?
Some of 2302 E Lynne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2302 E Lynne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2302 E Lynne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 E Lynne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2302 E Lynne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2302 E Lynne Lane offer parking?
No, 2302 E Lynne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2302 E Lynne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 E Lynne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 E Lynne Lane have a pool?
No, 2302 E Lynne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2302 E Lynne Lane have accessible units?
No, 2302 E Lynne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 E Lynne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 E Lynne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
