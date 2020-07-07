22918 N 45th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd917ba014 ----

Stunning 2 story beauty with master retreat on lower level. This 5 BD 3.5 BA 4,018 sqft, 3 Car Gar with Den, Loft & Game Rm is like a model. Gorgeous open kitchen with large granite island & bar seating. S/S appliances. 9700 Sq Ft premium lot backs to desert. Enjoy sunsets against the lovely natural desert landscape. Mountain view/city lights from upper level. 10ft high ceilings on each level. Multi-slide glass panel patio door connects the indoor and outdoor spaces. Amazing private backyard is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful travertine tile, covered patio with large mechanical sun shade, sunken seating, 5ft gas fireplace, sturdy metal pergola with integrated electricity, garden box, synthetic grass, BBQ & accent lighting. Heated pool at clubhouse with fitness center!



STATUS: Vacant



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION:



FLOORING: Tile, Carpet



GARAGE/PARKING: # Car Garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Sove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT:2016



YARD: Desert Landscape, Turf



Additional Amenities: Gas Grill, Metal Pergola, Gas Fire Pit



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.