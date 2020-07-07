22918 N 45th Pl

Amenities
Stunning 2 story beauty with master retreat on lower level. This 5 BD 3.5 BA 4,018 sqft, 3 Car Gar with Den, Loft & Game Rm is like a model. Gorgeous open kitchen with large granite island & bar seating. S/S appliances. 9700 Sq Ft premium lot backs to desert. Enjoy sunsets against the lovely natural desert landscape. Mountain view/city lights from upper level. 10ft high ceilings on each level. Multi-slide glass panel patio door connects the indoor and outdoor spaces. Amazing private backyard is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful travertine tile, covered patio with large mechanical sun shade, sunken seating, 5ft gas fireplace, sturdy metal pergola with integrated electricity, garden box, synthetic grass, BBQ & accent lighting. Heated pool at clubhouse with fitness center!
STATUS: Vacant
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING: Tile, Carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: # Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Sove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT:2016
YARD: Desert Landscape, Turf
Additional Amenities: Gas Grill, Metal Pergola, Gas Fire Pit
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller
