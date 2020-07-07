All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 22918 N 45th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22918 N 45th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22918 N 45th Pl

22918 North 45th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

22918 North 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd917ba014 ----
Stunning 2 story beauty with master retreat on lower level. This 5 BD 3.5 BA 4,018 sqft, 3 Car Gar with Den, Loft & Game Rm is like a model. Gorgeous open kitchen with large granite island & bar seating. S/S appliances. 9700 Sq Ft premium lot backs to desert. Enjoy sunsets against the lovely natural desert landscape. Mountain view/city lights from upper level. 10ft high ceilings on each level. Multi-slide glass panel patio door connects the indoor and outdoor spaces. Amazing private backyard is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful travertine tile, covered patio with large mechanical sun shade, sunken seating, 5ft gas fireplace, sturdy metal pergola with integrated electricity, garden box, synthetic grass, BBQ & accent lighting. Heated pool at clubhouse with fitness center!

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING: Tile, Carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: # Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Sove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT:2016

YARD: Desert Landscape, Turf

Additional Amenities: Gas Grill, Metal Pergola, Gas Fire Pit

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22918 N 45th Pl have any available units?
22918 N 45th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22918 N 45th Pl have?
Some of 22918 N 45th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22918 N 45th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
22918 N 45th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22918 N 45th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 22918 N 45th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 22918 N 45th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 22918 N 45th Pl offers parking.
Does 22918 N 45th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22918 N 45th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22918 N 45th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 22918 N 45th Pl has a pool.
Does 22918 N 45th Pl have accessible units?
No, 22918 N 45th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 22918 N 45th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22918 N 45th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College