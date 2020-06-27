All apartments in Phoenix
22809 N 39th Run Run
22809 N 39th Run Run

22809 North 39th Run · No Longer Available
Location

22809 North 39th Run, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
New carpet, pad and fresh paint! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home is located in highly desirable Aviano. Nice open kitchen with granite countertops, large pantry and breakfast bar. Master bedroom downstairs with a spiral staircase to room above. Master bath has snail shower, walk-in closet and Jacuzzi tub. . Oversized bonus room upstairs. Home also has shutters throughout, upgraded railings, courtyard with paver entry and much more. Amazing community center with state of the art work out facility, heated pool & spa. Multiple parks throughout. Conveniently located close to Loop 101, SR -51, Desert Ridge Marketplace and City North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22809 N 39th Run Run have any available units?
22809 N 39th Run Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22809 N 39th Run Run have?
Some of 22809 N 39th Run Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22809 N 39th Run Run currently offering any rent specials?
22809 N 39th Run Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22809 N 39th Run Run pet-friendly?
No, 22809 N 39th Run Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22809 N 39th Run Run offer parking?
Yes, 22809 N 39th Run Run offers parking.
Does 22809 N 39th Run Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22809 N 39th Run Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22809 N 39th Run Run have a pool?
Yes, 22809 N 39th Run Run has a pool.
Does 22809 N 39th Run Run have accessible units?
No, 22809 N 39th Run Run does not have accessible units.
Does 22809 N 39th Run Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22809 N 39th Run Run has units with dishwashers.
