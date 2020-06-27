22809 N 39th Run Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

New carpet, pad and fresh paint! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home is located in highly desirable Aviano. Nice open kitchen with granite countertops, large pantry and breakfast bar. Master bedroom downstairs with a spiral staircase to room above. Master bath has snail shower, walk-in closet and Jacuzzi tub. . Oversized bonus room upstairs. Home also has shutters throughout, upgraded railings, courtyard with paver entry and much more. Amazing community center with state of the art work out facility, heated pool & spa. Multiple parks throughout. Conveniently located close to Loop 101, SR -51, Desert Ridge Marketplace and City North.