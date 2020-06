Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in much sought after Mountaingate Community. Elementary and middle schools within minutes of this home. Freshly painted interior including 2 car garage. Front room can be used as a den plus large family room with exit to covered patio and huge oversized lot with view of the mountains. Eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans in every room. Lots of parks, trails and Reach 11 rec center within 1 mile of home.