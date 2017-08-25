2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4

Amenities
Recently remodeled Condo/Townhouse. Larger floor plan unit. Huge master suite with 2 closets, Spacious and well lit thru out. Large private back patio with easy to maintain turf grass. Quiet gated community where you can live in peace with lots of space. Two car garage, kitchen island, dedicated Inside laundry room with Washer and Dryer, loft that would make for great office area. You do not want to miss this opportunity!!!
Recently remodeled Condo/Townhouse. Larger floor plan unit. Huge master suite with 2 closets, Spacious and well lit thru out. Large private back patio with easy to maintain turf grass. Quiet gated community where you can live in peace with lots of space. Two car garage, kitchen island, dedicated Inside laundry room with Washer and Dryer, loft that would make for great office area. You do not want to miss this opportunity!!!