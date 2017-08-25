All apartments in Phoenix
2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4

2241 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2241 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Recently remodeled Condo/Townhouse. Larger floor plan unit. Huge master suite with 2 closets, Spacious and well lit thru out. Large private back patio with easy to maintain turf grass. Quiet gated community where you can live in peace with lots of space. Two car garage, kitchen island, dedicated Inside laundry room with Washer and Dryer, loft that would make for great office area. You do not want to miss this opportunity!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 have any available units?
2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 have?
Some of 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 currently offering any rent specials?
2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 is pet friendly.
Does 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 offer parking?
Yes, 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 does offer parking.
Does 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 have a pool?
No, 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 does not have a pool.
Does 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 have accessible units?
No, 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 East Pinchot Avenue - B4, #B4 has units with dishwashers.
