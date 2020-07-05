2233 E Highland Ave

Amenities

Remodeled Condo in Gated Biltmore Gardens has Spacious, Open Layout! At Heart of Biltmore Financial District, Walking Distance to Biltmore Fashion Park, LA Fitness practically across the Street! All Appliances Included! Galley Kitchen Adjacent to Formal Dining Rm. New Ceiling Fans, Fresh Paint. Large Bedroom Faces Quiet South Side, Has Arcadia Doors to Balcony w/ Views of Sunsets & Your Own Covered Parking Space. Living Rm Has Vaulted Ceilings, Nice Flooring, Dec. Shelves, Storage Pantry. Inside Laundry Rm w/ Storage too! Enjoy Landscaped Walks to Any of 3 Pools. Close to AMC\'s Dine in Theater, Whole Foods, Trader Joe\'s, Esplanade, Upscale Bars & Eateries, I-51 & Sky Harbor Airport. Move-in Ready!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn



