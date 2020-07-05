All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2233 E Highland Ave

2233 East Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2233 East Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/74bb7480fe ----
Remodeled Condo in Gated Biltmore Gardens has Spacious, Open Layout! At Heart of Biltmore Financial District, Walking Distance to Biltmore Fashion Park, LA Fitness practically across the Street! All Appliances Included! Galley Kitchen Adjacent to Formal Dining Rm. New Ceiling Fans, Fresh Paint. Large Bedroom Faces Quiet South Side, Has Arcadia Doors to Balcony w/ Views of Sunsets & Your Own Covered Parking Space. Living Rm Has Vaulted Ceilings, Nice Flooring, Dec. Shelves, Storage Pantry. Inside Laundry Rm w/ Storage too! Enjoy Landscaped Walks to Any of 3 Pools. Close to AMC\'s Dine in Theater, Whole Foods, Trader Joe\'s, Esplanade, Upscale Bars & Eateries, I-51 & Sky Harbor Airport. Move-in Ready!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn

Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 E Highland Ave have any available units?
2233 E Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 E Highland Ave have?
Some of 2233 E Highland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 E Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2233 E Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 E Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2233 E Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2233 E Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2233 E Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 2233 E Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 E Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 E Highland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2233 E Highland Ave has a pool.
Does 2233 E Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2233 E Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 E Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 E Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

