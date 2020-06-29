2229 East Grovers Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bed / 2 bath home is in excellent condition! It features a large, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to an expansive great room. The over-sized split master comes complete with full bath. Laundry room includes Washer and Dryer. Situated across from Grovers Basin Park. Located conveniently near the 101 and 51 for easy freeway access. Come see this home today!



FEES INCLUDE: SEC DEP, PET DEPOSIT ADMIN FEE, TAXES, PET RENT, AND PROCCESSING FEES.



***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,675.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.