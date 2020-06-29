All apartments in Phoenix
2229 East Grovers Avenue
2229 East Grovers Avenue

2229 East Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2229 East Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed / 2 bath home is in excellent condition! It features a large, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to an expansive great room. The over-sized split master comes complete with full bath. Laundry room includes Washer and Dryer. Situated across from Grovers Basin Park. Located conveniently near the 101 and 51 for easy freeway access. Come see this home today!

FEES INCLUDE: SEC DEP, PET DEPOSIT ADMIN FEE, TAXES, PET RENT, AND PROCCESSING FEES.

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,675.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 East Grovers Avenue have any available units?
2229 East Grovers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2229 East Grovers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2229 East Grovers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 East Grovers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 East Grovers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2229 East Grovers Avenue offer parking?
No, 2229 East Grovers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2229 East Grovers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 East Grovers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 East Grovers Avenue have a pool?
No, 2229 East Grovers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2229 East Grovers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2229 East Grovers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 East Grovers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 East Grovers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 East Grovers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 East Grovers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

