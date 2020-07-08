2224 E Fawn Drive

Amenities

Huge single story HOME for rent in Phoenix - Property Id: 271061



This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home was built in 2000 with newer flowing floor plan. It is located in a gated community with a beautiful community pool and walking trails. This home features a split master bedroom from the other guest bedrooms. High ceiling opens up the whole living and dining area. A new addition was added in the living room for more storage. The expansive windows and unobstructed mountain views from the front yard is a great value of the house. Come see it and don't miss the opportunity to get this HOME. It is centrally located to Phoenix, ASU, South Mountain, 51 freeway and I-10 freeway.

Property Id 271061



(RLNE5742431)