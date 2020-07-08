All apartments in Phoenix
2224 E Fawn Drive
2224 E Fawn Drive

2224 East Fawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2224 East Fawn Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Huge single story HOME for rent in Phoenix - Property Id: 271061

This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home was built in 2000 with newer flowing floor plan. It is located in a gated community with a beautiful community pool and walking trails. This home features a split master bedroom from the other guest bedrooms. High ceiling opens up the whole living and dining area. A new addition was added in the living room for more storage. The expansive windows and unobstructed mountain views from the front yard is a great value of the house. Come see it and don't miss the opportunity to get this HOME. It is centrally located to Phoenix, ASU, South Mountain, 51 freeway and I-10 freeway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271061
Property Id 271061

(RLNE5742431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 E Fawn Drive have any available units?
2224 E Fawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 E Fawn Drive have?
Some of 2224 E Fawn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 E Fawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2224 E Fawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 E Fawn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 E Fawn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2224 E Fawn Drive offer parking?
No, 2224 E Fawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2224 E Fawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 E Fawn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 E Fawn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2224 E Fawn Drive has a pool.
Does 2224 E Fawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2224 E Fawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 E Fawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 E Fawn Drive has units with dishwashers.

