22224 North 29th Drive
Last updated January 18 2020 at 1:38 AM

22224 North 29th Drive

22224 North 29th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22224 North 29th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Enjoy half off 2nd full month’s rent on 12 month lease OR 2nd full month free on 2 year lease.Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22224 North 29th Drive have any available units?
22224 North 29th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 22224 North 29th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22224 North 29th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22224 North 29th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22224 North 29th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22224 North 29th Drive offer parking?
No, 22224 North 29th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22224 North 29th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22224 North 29th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22224 North 29th Drive have a pool?
No, 22224 North 29th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22224 North 29th Drive have accessible units?
No, 22224 North 29th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22224 North 29th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22224 North 29th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22224 North 29th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22224 North 29th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

