2218 E Kelton Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 bath is the right size if your looking for a home just under 1600 sq ft. There is a nice size master with walk in closet. Dual master sinks with separate tub and shower. Second bedrooms are generously sized. Ceiling fans T/O. Storage in the 2 car garage.