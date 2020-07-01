This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 bath is the right size if your looking for a home just under 1600 sq ft. There is a nice size master with walk in closet. Dual master sinks with separate tub and shower. Second bedrooms are generously sized. Ceiling fans T/O. Storage in the 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2218 E Kelton Lane have any available units?
2218 E Kelton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 E Kelton Lane have?
Some of 2218 E Kelton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 E Kelton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2218 E Kelton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.