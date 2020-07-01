All apartments in Phoenix
2218 E Kelton Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:14 PM

2218 E Kelton Lane

2218 East Kelton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2218 East Kelton Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 bath is the right size if your looking for a home just under 1600 sq ft. There is a nice size master with walk in closet. Dual master sinks with separate tub and shower. Second bedrooms are generously sized. Ceiling fans T/O. Storage in the 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 E Kelton Lane have any available units?
2218 E Kelton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 E Kelton Lane have?
Some of 2218 E Kelton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 E Kelton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2218 E Kelton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 E Kelton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2218 E Kelton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2218 E Kelton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2218 E Kelton Lane offers parking.
Does 2218 E Kelton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 E Kelton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 E Kelton Lane have a pool?
No, 2218 E Kelton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2218 E Kelton Lane have accessible units?
No, 2218 E Kelton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 E Kelton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 E Kelton Lane has units with dishwashers.

