2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard

Recent remodeled single-level 4-Bedroom home with mountain view in North Phoenix ready to move in now! Newer wood like Tiles, Newer interior and Exterior paint, Newer gorgeous back-splashes, Newer white shaker cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful new mirrors and lights, Huge backyard with big grass area and Mountain View! Washer & Dryer included! Easy access to highways 101, 51, and I-17. Close to Desert Ridge shopping and restaurants. LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE IS LANDLORD'S RESPONSIBILITY! Hurry up before it's gone!