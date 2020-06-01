All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:28 PM

2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard

2217 East Creedance Boulevard · (480) 415-3451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2217 East Creedance Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Recent remodeled single-level 4-Bedroom home with mountain view in North Phoenix ready to move in now! Newer wood like Tiles, Newer interior and Exterior paint, Newer gorgeous back-splashes, Newer white shaker cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful new mirrors and lights, Huge backyard with big grass area and Mountain View! Washer & Dryer included! Easy access to highways 101, 51, and I-17. Close to Desert Ridge shopping and restaurants. LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE IS LANDLORD'S RESPONSIBILITY! Hurry up before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard have any available units?
2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard have?
Some of 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2217 E CREEDANCE Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity