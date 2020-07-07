All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2213 E Sunland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2213 E Sunland Ave
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

2213 E Sunland Ave

2213 East Sunland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2213 East Sunland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2213 E Sunland Ave Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous 3 bed plus den home with Community POOL - Great Family Home in a central location, near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Downtown Phoenix sports arena, with ASU just 6 miles away and with South Mountain views! Upgrades throughout. Nice flooring, granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, alarm system and more. Upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet, laundry area for your convenience. 2nd Floor has 3 full bedrooms, loft/den and 2 bathrooms. Half bathroom downstairs. Backyard has grass area with covered patio. Community Amenities include 2 community pools within walking distance, a nearby park and 1/2 basketball court, covered gazebo in park perfect for picnics. City Taxes and Admin Fees of 3.5% added to all leases. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE AND WASHER DRYER INCLUDED!!..MUST SEE!!

(RLNE3536579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 E Sunland Ave have any available units?
2213 E Sunland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 E Sunland Ave have?
Some of 2213 E Sunland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 E Sunland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2213 E Sunland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 E Sunland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 E Sunland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2213 E Sunland Ave offer parking?
No, 2213 E Sunland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2213 E Sunland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 E Sunland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 E Sunland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2213 E Sunland Ave has a pool.
Does 2213 E Sunland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2213 E Sunland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 E Sunland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 E Sunland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College