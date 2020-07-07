Amenities

2213 E Sunland Ave Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous 3 bed plus den home with Community POOL - Great Family Home in a central location, near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Downtown Phoenix sports arena, with ASU just 6 miles away and with South Mountain views! Upgrades throughout. Nice flooring, granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, alarm system and more. Upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet, laundry area for your convenience. 2nd Floor has 3 full bedrooms, loft/den and 2 bathrooms. Half bathroom downstairs. Backyard has grass area with covered patio. Community Amenities include 2 community pools within walking distance, a nearby park and 1/2 basketball court, covered gazebo in park perfect for picnics. City Taxes and Admin Fees of 3.5% added to all leases. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE AND WASHER DRYER INCLUDED!!..MUST SEE!!



