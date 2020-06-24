All apartments in Phoenix
22051 N 30th Drive
22051 N 30th Drive

22051 North 30th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22051 North 30th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Great 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bathroom north Phoenix home. This home has 9' ceilings throughout, neutral two tone paint, wood laminate and tile flooring on the first floor and carpeting upstairs. Great floor plan and spacious living space with large open family room, dining area and loft upstairs. Kitchen features upgraded refrigerator, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric range, dishwasher and large pantry. All bedrooms on second floor with large master suite featuring large bedroom, huge walk-in closet and shower. Two car garage and extra storage. Easy access to the 101 and I17 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22051 N 30th Drive have any available units?
22051 N 30th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22051 N 30th Drive have?
Some of 22051 N 30th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22051 N 30th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22051 N 30th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22051 N 30th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22051 N 30th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22051 N 30th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22051 N 30th Drive offers parking.
Does 22051 N 30th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22051 N 30th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22051 N 30th Drive have a pool?
No, 22051 N 30th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22051 N 30th Drive have accessible units?
No, 22051 N 30th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22051 N 30th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22051 N 30th Drive has units with dishwashers.
