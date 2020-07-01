All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2204 n. 16th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2204 n. 16th Ave.
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

2204 n. 16th Ave.

2204 North 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2204 North 16th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Fairview Place

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home near downtown phoenix for rent! - This historic district home may just be the cutest house on the block! And from the minute you enter in the warm living room with a stone faced - wood burning - fireplace you'll fall in love. The kitchen is remodeled with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. There's gas cooking, inside laundry, brand new tankless water heater, original wood floors and so much more. This Vintage 1920's Tudor style home houses a master bedroom that is big enough for a king size bedroom set. Plus, there's a detached storage area.

Terms:
Renters Insurance required
4% tax in addition to rent
$20 hvac filter delivery fee monthly
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.
Pets considered with fee call first.
Call to view today!
Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3506718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 n. 16th Ave. have any available units?
2204 n. 16th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 n. 16th Ave. have?
Some of 2204 n. 16th Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 n. 16th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2204 n. 16th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 n. 16th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 n. 16th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2204 n. 16th Ave. offer parking?
No, 2204 n. 16th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2204 n. 16th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 n. 16th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 n. 16th Ave. have a pool?
No, 2204 n. 16th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2204 n. 16th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2204 n. 16th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 n. 16th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 n. 16th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College