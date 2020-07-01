2204 n. 16th Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful home near downtown phoenix for rent! - This historic district home may just be the cutest house on the block! And from the minute you enter in the warm living room with a stone faced - wood burning - fireplace you'll fall in love. The kitchen is remodeled with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. There's gas cooking, inside laundry, brand new tankless water heater, original wood floors and so much more. This Vintage 1920's Tudor style home houses a master bedroom that is big enough for a king size bedroom set. Plus, there's a detached storage area.



Terms:

Renters Insurance required

4% tax in addition to rent

$20 hvac filter delivery fee monthly

$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.

Pets considered with fee call first.

Call to view today!

Equal Housing Provider



