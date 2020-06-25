All apartments in Phoenix
2202 East Marmora Street

2202 East Marmora Street · No Longer Available
Location

2202 East Marmora Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cactus Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 East Marmora Street have any available units?
2202 East Marmora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2202 East Marmora Street currently offering any rent specials?
2202 East Marmora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 East Marmora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 East Marmora Street is pet friendly.
Does 2202 East Marmora Street offer parking?
No, 2202 East Marmora Street does not offer parking.
Does 2202 East Marmora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 East Marmora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 East Marmora Street have a pool?
No, 2202 East Marmora Street does not have a pool.
Does 2202 East Marmora Street have accessible units?
No, 2202 East Marmora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 East Marmora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 East Marmora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 East Marmora Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 East Marmora Street does not have units with air conditioning.
