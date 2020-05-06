All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2201 West Poinsettia Drive

2201 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 West Poinsettia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully remodeled phoenix 3/2 house with hardwood floors, custom updated paint, designer kitchen cabinets with granite counters, split master, den/office retreat, split master, 1 car garage, huge over sized lot, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! * The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 West Poinsettia Drive have any available units?
2201 West Poinsettia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 West Poinsettia Drive have?
Some of 2201 West Poinsettia Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 West Poinsettia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 West Poinsettia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 West Poinsettia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2201 West Poinsettia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2201 West Poinsettia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2201 West Poinsettia Drive does offer parking.
Does 2201 West Poinsettia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 West Poinsettia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 West Poinsettia Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 West Poinsettia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 West Poinsettia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 West Poinsettia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 West Poinsettia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 West Poinsettia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
