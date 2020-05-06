2201 West Poinsettia Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

wow! absolutely gorgeous fully remodeled phoenix 3/2 house with hardwood floors, custom updated paint, designer kitchen cabinets with granite counters, split master, den/office retreat, split master, 1 car garage, huge over sized lot, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! * The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.