Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:10 AM

2185 W SHARON Avenue

2185 West Sharon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2185 West Sharon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Moon Valley Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Sparking pool with spa, pool service included. Backyard has a large tuff shed and mature citrus trees with grass. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space with room to sit around the island. Plenty of windows to keep the kitchen and rec room bright and overlooking backyard through covered patio. Formal dining and sunken living room are separate from rec room. Property is near golf & greenbelt for walking or biking. EZ access to freeways. Yard service available at renters expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

