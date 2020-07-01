2185 W SHARON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Sparking pool with spa, pool service included. Backyard has a large tuff shed and mature citrus trees with grass. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space with room to sit around the island. Plenty of windows to keep the kitchen and rec room bright and overlooking backyard through covered patio. Formal dining and sunken living room are separate from rec room. Property is near golf & greenbelt for walking or biking. EZ access to freeways. Yard service available at renters expense.