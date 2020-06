21823 N 48TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 2 STORY, 3 BED, 2.5 BATH HOME COMPLETE WITH A LARGE LOFT IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER DESERT RIDGE COMMUNITY WHERE YOU'LL ENJOY YOUR PROXIMITY TO SO MANY GREAT RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, PARKS, SCHOOLS, AND MORE. THIS HOME INCLUDES ALL OF YOUR MAJOR KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND 2 INCH WHITE WOOD BLINDS THROUGHOUT. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT AND TILE IN ALL OF THE RIGHT PLACES. HUGE LOW MAINTENANCE BACKYARD. 2 CAR GARAGE. TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. FRESH PAINT. AND ALL OF THIS LOCATED IN A CUL-DU-SAC LESS THAN A MILE NORTH OF THE 101 FREEWAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. $200 ADMIN. FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.