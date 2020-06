Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful, remodeled home in great Central Phoenix location. This light/bright, open floorpan home features 4 bedrooms, an office and 3 bathrooms. The Kitchen boasts beautiful granite counters with an island and wet bar, vaulted ceilings and wood beams. The bathrooms also have granite counters and tiled showers. The covered back patio and sparkling pool are great for entertaining year round. Huge energy savings with solar on the home!!