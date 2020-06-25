2155 E. Liberty Lane unit 254

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool furnished refrigerator

Beautiful 2 bedroom * 2 bathroom condo for rent in Ahwatukee * great condition! - Can be furnished or un-furnished. Be the first to see this beautiful 2 bedroom in the ahwatukee foothills. Includes all appliances including a refrigerator, washer, dryer and dishwasher. Split floor plan with a spacious great room concept. Landlord pays water bill - tenant will need to pay electricity. This unit is located on the 2nd floor .Laundry room is located inside the apartment with your own private washer and dryer. Please see interior 3d view of house with the following links:

http://on.bubb.li/386666aks3gb0ocj8jqhsej/

http://on.bubb.li/386666akw34orseh7kpshpd/



move in costs:

$ 1050 rent plus sales tax

$ 1050 deposit

$ 100 administrative fee

$45 per adult application fee

no pets allowed.



(RLNE2004149)