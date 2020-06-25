All apartments in Phoenix
2155 E. Liberty Lane unit 254
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

2155 E. Liberty Lane unit 254

2155 East Liberty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2155 East Liberty Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom * 2 bathroom condo for rent in Ahwatukee * great condition! - Can be furnished or un-furnished. Be the first to see this beautiful 2 bedroom in the ahwatukee foothills. Includes all appliances including a refrigerator, washer, dryer and dishwasher. Split floor plan with a spacious great room concept. Landlord pays water bill - tenant will need to pay electricity. This unit is located on the 2nd floor .Laundry room is located inside the apartment with your own private washer and dryer. Please see interior 3d view of house with the following links:
http://on.bubb.li/386666aks3gb0ocj8jqhsej/
http://on.bubb.li/386666akw34orseh7kpshpd/

move in costs:
$ 1050 rent plus sales tax
$ 1050 deposit
$ 100 administrative fee
$45 per adult application fee
no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2004149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

