All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2153 West Kathleen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2153 West Kathleen Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2153 West Kathleen Road

2153 West Kathleen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2153 West Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bq4g6XdYHGZ

New Paint and New Carpet! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable gated community in Phoenix! Conveniently located off of Greenway & 19th. Ave.! Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a home in the very desirable Paradise Valley School District, the property has gorgeous mountain views! No pets please

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 West Kathleen Road have any available units?
2153 West Kathleen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2153 West Kathleen Road currently offering any rent specials?
2153 West Kathleen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 West Kathleen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2153 West Kathleen Road is pet friendly.
Does 2153 West Kathleen Road offer parking?
No, 2153 West Kathleen Road does not offer parking.
Does 2153 West Kathleen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2153 West Kathleen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 West Kathleen Road have a pool?
No, 2153 West Kathleen Road does not have a pool.
Does 2153 West Kathleen Road have accessible units?
No, 2153 West Kathleen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 West Kathleen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2153 West Kathleen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2153 West Kathleen Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2153 West Kathleen Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College