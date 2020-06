Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Ahwatukee in one of Phoenix's most beautiful and prestigious communities. Close to the Foothills Golf Club and located in the Kyrene school district. Elegant vaulted ceilings and two- story windows, which gives an abundance of natural light. Kitchen has granite countertops. Wood look tile downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms.