Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:24 PM

2145 E Osborn Road

2145 E Osborn Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2145 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This is clean single story home with wood floors, fresh paint, ceiling fans, HVAC, low maintenance, and plenty of parking for you and guests, nearby shopping, no yard, close to Sky Harbor, quiet neighborhood, ready to lease 13 months to 36 months. Trash and water included. Garage available for $75 per month. $55 Credit application fee. Shown by appointment Mon Wed Fri 10am to 1 pm. Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/304eb10040/2145-e-osborn-rd-2145-phoenix-az-85016 Apply online at: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 E Osborn Road have any available units?
2145 E Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 E Osborn Road have?
Some of 2145 E Osborn Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 E Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
2145 E Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 E Osborn Road pet-friendly?
No, 2145 E Osborn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2145 E Osborn Road offer parking?
Yes, 2145 E Osborn Road offers parking.
Does 2145 E Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 E Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 E Osborn Road have a pool?
Yes, 2145 E Osborn Road has a pool.
Does 2145 E Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 2145 E Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 E Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 E Osborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
