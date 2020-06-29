2145 E Osborn Road

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

This is clean single story home with wood floors, fresh paint, ceiling fans, HVAC, low maintenance, and plenty of parking for you and guests, nearby shopping, no yard, close to Sky Harbor, quiet neighborhood, ready to lease 13 months to 36 months. Trash and water included. Garage available for $75 per month. $55 Credit application fee. Shown by appointment Mon Wed Fri 10am to 1 pm. Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/304eb10040/2145-e-osborn-rd-2145-phoenix-az-85016 Apply online at: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application