Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool basketball court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub

A charming home in the gated community of Northgate that offers amenities such as heated community pool, spa and a basketball court. Kitchen and good size living room with high ceiling downstairs, and a master and 2nd bedrooms upstairs. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Please check the rental criteria before submitting the application. Tenant to pay 2.3% rental tax.