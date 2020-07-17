2138 W. Scully Dr

Amenities
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in gated community with Pool!! - Charming 3 bed home located on a premier lot in prestigious Northgate Resort style gated community. with pool, spa, greenbelts, bike paths, lighted basketball courts and children's playgrounds. Near Bell Rd and the I-17. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers easy living with plenty of living space. Highly upgraded with oversized tile, upgraded cabinetry, two-tone paint. All stainless steel appliances included including washer and dryer. The community is gated and features resort pool, spa, walking trails, pet-friendly and large common areas. Manicured Community: pool/spa/walking-bike paths, Basketball Court, Greenbelts. Great locale-near Cave Creek Golf Course is an area favorite: an 18 hole public course with driving range and club rental - located in the vicinity of Greenway & 19th Ave. Reasonable fees, too! Shopping? You will enjoy easy access to The Shops at Norterra, and, further up I-17 is the Anthem Outlet Mall. Or, head east to Desert Ridge Mall and so-cool High Street attractions, off the 51 and 101 Freeways. Major hospitals near this home would be Honor Health at Deer Valley and Mayo Hospital is @ 13 miles from the community. Major businesses in close proximity include USAA, American Express, Discover, and Honeywell....MUST SEE!!
(RLNE4195688)