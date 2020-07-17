All apartments in Phoenix
2138 W. Scully Dr

2138 West Scully Drive · (480) 650-0688
Location

2138 West Scully Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2138 W. Scully Dr · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1653 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in gated community with Pool!! - Charming 3 bed home located on a premier lot in prestigious Northgate Resort style gated community. with pool, spa, greenbelts, bike paths, lighted basketball courts and children's playgrounds. Near Bell Rd and the I-17. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers easy living with plenty of living space. Highly upgraded with oversized tile, upgraded cabinetry, two-tone paint. All stainless steel appliances included including washer and dryer. The community is gated and features resort pool, spa, walking trails, pet-friendly and large common areas. Manicured Community: pool/spa/walking-bike paths, Basketball Court, Greenbelts. Great locale-near Cave Creek Golf Course is an area favorite: an 18 hole public course with driving range and club rental - located in the vicinity of Greenway & 19th Ave. Reasonable fees, too! Shopping? You will enjoy easy access to The Shops at Norterra, and, further up I-17 is the Anthem Outlet Mall. Or, head east to Desert Ridge Mall and so-cool High Street attractions, off the 51 and 101 Freeways. Major hospitals near this home would be Honor Health at Deer Valley and Mayo Hospital is @ 13 miles from the community. Major businesses in close proximity include USAA, American Express, Discover, and Honeywell....MUST SEE!!

(RLNE4195688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 W. Scully Dr have any available units?
2138 W. Scully Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 W. Scully Dr have?
Some of 2138 W. Scully Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 W. Scully Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2138 W. Scully Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 W. Scully Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 W. Scully Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2138 W. Scully Dr offer parking?
No, 2138 W. Scully Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2138 W. Scully Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2138 W. Scully Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 W. Scully Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2138 W. Scully Dr has a pool.
Does 2138 W. Scully Dr have accessible units?
No, 2138 W. Scully Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 W. Scully Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 W. Scully Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
