2138 W. Scully Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool hot tub

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in gated community with Pool!! - Charming 3 bed home located on a premier lot in prestigious Northgate Resort style gated community. with pool, spa, greenbelts, bike paths, lighted basketball courts and children's playgrounds. Near Bell Rd and the I-17. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers easy living with plenty of living space. Highly upgraded with oversized tile, upgraded cabinetry, two-tone paint. All stainless steel appliances included including washer and dryer. The community is gated and features resort pool, spa, walking trails, pet-friendly and large common areas. Manicured Community: pool/spa/walking-bike paths, Basketball Court, Greenbelts. Great locale-near Cave Creek Golf Course is an area favorite: an 18 hole public course with driving range and club rental - located in the vicinity of Greenway & 19th Ave. Reasonable fees, too! Shopping? You will enjoy easy access to The Shops at Norterra, and, further up I-17 is the Anthem Outlet Mall. Or, head east to Desert Ridge Mall and so-cool High Street attractions, off the 51 and 101 Freeways. Major hospitals near this home would be Honor Health at Deer Valley and Mayo Hospital is @ 13 miles from the community. Major businesses in close proximity include USAA, American Express, Discover, and Honeywell....MUST SEE!!



(RLNE4195688)