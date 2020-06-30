2130 W Yukon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Lovely single level townhouse comes furnished and move-in ready. Neutral colors, ceramic tile, and carpet throughout. Oak cabinets, white appliances, and plenty of cabinet and counter space are featured in the eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms and two full baths with a tub/shower combination. Front patio and fenced back covered patio provides private space to relax outdoors. Washer/Dryer included! Sparkling community pool and spa. Great location close to the I-17 and 101 freeways, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Deer Valley Unified School District. Pricing $1400 + Tax + Service Fees. When texting, please provide the address.