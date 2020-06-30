All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2130 W Yukon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2130 W Yukon Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

2130 W Yukon Drive

2130 West Yukon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2130 West Yukon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Lovely single level townhouse comes furnished and move-in ready. Neutral colors, ceramic tile, and carpet throughout. Oak cabinets, white appliances, and plenty of cabinet and counter space are featured in the eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms and two full baths with a tub/shower combination. Front patio and fenced back covered patio provides private space to relax outdoors. Washer/Dryer included! Sparkling community pool and spa. Great location close to the I-17 and 101 freeways, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Deer Valley Unified School District. Pricing $1400 + Tax + Service Fees. When texting, please provide the address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 W Yukon Drive have any available units?
2130 W Yukon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 W Yukon Drive have?
Some of 2130 W Yukon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 W Yukon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2130 W Yukon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 W Yukon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2130 W Yukon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2130 W Yukon Drive offer parking?
No, 2130 W Yukon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2130 W Yukon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 W Yukon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 W Yukon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2130 W Yukon Drive has a pool.
Does 2130 W Yukon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2130 W Yukon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 W Yukon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 W Yukon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College