2126 W Coolbrook Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful One Story, Four Bedroom House Available in Phoenix!



This is a spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home in a great location, with easy access to the I17. Plenty of room inside with lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Amazing backyard with built in BBQ for entertaining. Front yard with desert landscaping for easy maintenance. Backyard with artificial turf!



This home is move-in ready! You will love it! Don't miss it!



Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



