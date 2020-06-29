All apartments in Phoenix
2126 W Coolbrook Ave
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:02 AM

2126 W Coolbrook Ave

2126 West Coolbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2126 West Coolbrook Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Village Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful One Story, Four Bedroom House Available in Phoenix!

This is a spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home in a great location, with easy access to the I17. Plenty of room inside with lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Amazing backyard with built in BBQ for entertaining. Front yard with desert landscaping for easy maintenance. Backyard with artificial turf!

This home is move-in ready! You will love it! Don't miss it!

Resident responsible for all utilities.
Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5414319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 W Coolbrook Ave have any available units?
2126 W Coolbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 W Coolbrook Ave have?
Some of 2126 W Coolbrook Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 W Coolbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2126 W Coolbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 W Coolbrook Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2126 W Coolbrook Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2126 W Coolbrook Ave offer parking?
No, 2126 W Coolbrook Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2126 W Coolbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2126 W Coolbrook Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 W Coolbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 2126 W Coolbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2126 W Coolbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 2126 W Coolbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 W Coolbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 W Coolbrook Ave has units with dishwashers.
