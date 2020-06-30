2115 E Williams Drive

Amenities

Single level 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Cave Creek and Deer Valley Road area. Two car garage, washer / dryer, stainless steel appliances. Nice backyard for you to relax in. PV School District. Pets OK. No smoking. $300 non refundable pet fee. Rent $1,600 / mo plus 4% tax/admin, $1,600 security deposit. $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult. 3x income / rent, minimum 600 credit score preferred. . No evictions or adverse rental history. Book a showing online at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery