Last updated February 21 2020 at 9:27 PM

2115 E Williams Drive

2115 East Williams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2115 East Williams Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single level 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Cave Creek and Deer Valley Road area. Two car garage, washer / dryer, stainless steel appliances. Nice backyard for you to relax in. PV School District. Pets OK. No smoking. $300 non refundable pet fee. Rent $1,600 / mo plus 4% tax/admin, $1,600 security deposit. $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult. 3x income / rent, minimum 600 credit score preferred. . No evictions or adverse rental history. Book a showing online at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 E Williams Drive have any available units?
2115 E Williams Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 E Williams Drive have?
Some of 2115 E Williams Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 E Williams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2115 E Williams Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 E Williams Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 E Williams Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2115 E Williams Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2115 E Williams Drive offers parking.
Does 2115 E Williams Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 E Williams Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 E Williams Drive have a pool?
No, 2115 E Williams Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2115 E Williams Drive have accessible units?
No, 2115 E Williams Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 E Williams Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 E Williams Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

