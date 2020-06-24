2113 W KATHLEEN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool hot tub

Brand New Carpet, Brand New Paint!! Look no Further, this is your perfect North Facing Corner-lot Home in a gated community with Pool & Spa, Bike / walking paths, Basketball Court, Multiple Playgrounds for kids, large perfectly manicured green areas, large open floor plan with high cathedral ceilings in the Living Area, Lovely dark cabinets in Kitchen, Quartzite countertops!! Separate office / den, Beautiful paved and landscaped backyard, , Mature trees provide shade all year round! you gotta see this one!!