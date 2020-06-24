All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

2113 W KATHLEEN Road

2113 West Kathleen Road · No Longer Available
Location

2113 West Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
Brand New Carpet, Brand New Paint!! Look no Further, this is your perfect North Facing Corner-lot Home in a gated community with Pool & Spa, Bike / walking paths, Basketball Court, Multiple Playgrounds for kids, large perfectly manicured green areas, large open floor plan with high cathedral ceilings in the Living Area, Lovely dark cabinets in Kitchen, Quartzite countertops!! Separate office / den, Beautiful paved and landscaped backyard, , Mature trees provide shade all year round! you gotta see this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 W KATHLEEN Road have any available units?
2113 W KATHLEEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 W KATHLEEN Road have?
Some of 2113 W KATHLEEN Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 W KATHLEEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
2113 W KATHLEEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 W KATHLEEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 2113 W KATHLEEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2113 W KATHLEEN Road offer parking?
No, 2113 W KATHLEEN Road does not offer parking.
Does 2113 W KATHLEEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 W KATHLEEN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 W KATHLEEN Road have a pool?
Yes, 2113 W KATHLEEN Road has a pool.
Does 2113 W KATHLEEN Road have accessible units?
No, 2113 W KATHLEEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 W KATHLEEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 W KATHLEEN Road has units with dishwashers.
