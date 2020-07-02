2110 E KATHLEEN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court

3/2. Virtually a new home inside and out. Close to Lookout Mountain Park, Hiking Trails. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances including fridge, New Stainless Steel Sink & Upgraded Faucet, Tiled Backsplash, New Dual Pane Windows throughout, New Sliding Glass Door, Newer A/C-Heat, New Carpet, Crown Molding, New Updated Lighting/Fans. Spacious Living Room. New Paint Interior/Exterior. Updated Baths, New Granite Vanity Tops, New Faucets, New Custom Glass Shower Enclosure in Master Bath, 2.5 Car Garage, Pull-down Ladder Attic Access, Covered Patio, Great Sized Grass Backyard with irrigation, Low maintenance desert front yard. Paradise Valley Schools. Lookout Mountain Park with Playground, Tennis, Sand Volleyball, Picnic Areas.