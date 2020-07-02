All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

2110 E KATHLEEN Road

2110 East Kathleen Road · No Longer Available
Location

2110 East Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
3/2. Virtually a new home inside and out. Close to Lookout Mountain Park, Hiking Trails. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances including fridge, New Stainless Steel Sink & Upgraded Faucet, Tiled Backsplash, New Dual Pane Windows throughout, New Sliding Glass Door, Newer A/C-Heat, New Carpet, Crown Molding, New Updated Lighting/Fans. Spacious Living Room. New Paint Interior/Exterior. Updated Baths, New Granite Vanity Tops, New Faucets, New Custom Glass Shower Enclosure in Master Bath, 2.5 Car Garage, Pull-down Ladder Attic Access, Covered Patio, Great Sized Grass Backyard with irrigation, Low maintenance desert front yard. Paradise Valley Schools. Lookout Mountain Park with Playground, Tennis, Sand Volleyball, Picnic Areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 E KATHLEEN Road have any available units?
2110 E KATHLEEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 E KATHLEEN Road have?
Some of 2110 E KATHLEEN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 E KATHLEEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
2110 E KATHLEEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 E KATHLEEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 2110 E KATHLEEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2110 E KATHLEEN Road offer parking?
Yes, 2110 E KATHLEEN Road offers parking.
Does 2110 E KATHLEEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 E KATHLEEN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 E KATHLEEN Road have a pool?
No, 2110 E KATHLEEN Road does not have a pool.
Does 2110 E KATHLEEN Road have accessible units?
No, 2110 E KATHLEEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 E KATHLEEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 E KATHLEEN Road has units with dishwashers.

