All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2109 E Huntington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2109 E Huntington Dr
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

2109 E Huntington Dr

2109 East Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2109 East Huntington Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2109 E HUNTINGTON DR - Charming Move In Ready 2 Bed 2 Bath In Phoenix! - 24th. St. & Southern! - Lots of Upgrades! - CLOSE TO TEMPE, DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, AND SKY HARBOR! - CALL TODAY! - Beautiful move-in ready 2 Bed, 2 Bath with attached 2 car garage! Second level features a living room open to a gorgeous kitchen, a full bath and bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors in all common areas, granite counter tops, upgraded 42'' cabinets, black sink, black appliances and breakfast bar. Upstairs features Master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and bathroom. Spacious tandem 2-car garage with extra storage space on first level. Large laundry room with a view. Located in lush green Copper Leaf subdivision, HOA maintains landscaping & community pool. Just 10 min from Tempe and downtown Phoenix. 5 mins from University of Phoenix, South Mountain community college, Raven golf course and Sky Harbor.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5091619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 E Huntington Dr have any available units?
2109 E Huntington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 E Huntington Dr have?
Some of 2109 E Huntington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 E Huntington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2109 E Huntington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 E Huntington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 E Huntington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2109 E Huntington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2109 E Huntington Dr offers parking.
Does 2109 E Huntington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 E Huntington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 E Huntington Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2109 E Huntington Dr has a pool.
Does 2109 E Huntington Dr have accessible units?
No, 2109 E Huntington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 E Huntington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 E Huntington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College