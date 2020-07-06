Amenities

2109 E HUNTINGTON DR - Charming Move In Ready 2 Bed 2 Bath In Phoenix! - 24th. St. & Southern! - Lots of Upgrades! - CLOSE TO TEMPE, DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, AND SKY HARBOR! - CALL TODAY! - Beautiful move-in ready 2 Bed, 2 Bath with attached 2 car garage! Second level features a living room open to a gorgeous kitchen, a full bath and bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors in all common areas, granite counter tops, upgraded 42'' cabinets, black sink, black appliances and breakfast bar. Upstairs features Master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and bathroom. Spacious tandem 2-car garage with extra storage space on first level. Large laundry room with a view. Located in lush green Copper Leaf subdivision, HOA maintains landscaping & community pool. Just 10 min from Tempe and downtown Phoenix. 5 mins from University of Phoenix, South Mountain community college, Raven golf course and Sky Harbor.



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



