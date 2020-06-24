20911 N 39TH Place

Amenities

Available Now! Incredible Desert Ridge area with great schools, shopping & close to the 101 & 51 fwys. 4 bdrs 2.5 baths w/ over sized yard and fenced pool. Located on a short cul de sac street for extra privacy. Kitchen has granite countertops plus upgraded appliances including refrigerator. Gas fireplace & window coverings throughout + vaults in the living room, mstr bedr & additional bedr. All baths have granite countertops. Backyard patio opens to a nice sized grass area next to the gorgeous fenced in pool & built in BBQ area. Mstr bedr is oversized with mstr bath including separate tub & shower,dbl sinks & large walk in closet. RO for drinking water and soft water system. INCLUDES complete POOL and LANDSCAPE Service.