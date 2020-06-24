All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20911 N 39TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20911 N 39TH Place
Last updated April 14 2019 at 9:44 AM

20911 N 39TH Place

20911 North 39th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20911 North 39th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available Now! Incredible Desert Ridge area with great schools, shopping & close to the 101 & 51 fwys. 4 bdrs 2.5 baths w/ over sized yard and fenced pool. Located on a short cul de sac street for extra privacy. Kitchen has granite countertops plus upgraded appliances including refrigerator. Gas fireplace & window coverings throughout + vaults in the living room, mstr bedr & additional bedr. All baths have granite countertops. Backyard patio opens to a nice sized grass area next to the gorgeous fenced in pool & built in BBQ area. Mstr bedr is oversized with mstr bath including separate tub & shower,dbl sinks & large walk in closet. RO for drinking water and soft water system. INCLUDES complete POOL and LANDSCAPE Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20911 N 39TH Place have any available units?
20911 N 39TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20911 N 39TH Place have?
Some of 20911 N 39TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20911 N 39TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
20911 N 39TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20911 N 39TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 20911 N 39TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20911 N 39TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 20911 N 39TH Place offers parking.
Does 20911 N 39TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20911 N 39TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20911 N 39TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 20911 N 39TH Place has a pool.
Does 20911 N 39TH Place have accessible units?
No, 20911 N 39TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20911 N 39TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20911 N 39TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College