20807 N 38th St

Amenities
38th - NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! - Property Id: 243418
NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! Minutes from the Desert Ridge Marketplace and hundreds of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Large 4 bedroom layout plus private fenced pool and outdoor area. Home features, pool table, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dish washer, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, garage parking and smart flat screen TVs throughout! Also minutes from the Mayo Clinic, Kierland Shopping, World Class golf, the 101 and more. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-7 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243418
Property Id 243418
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5727793)