Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20807 N 38th St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

20807 N 38th St

20807 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20807 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
38th - NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! - Property Id: 243418

NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! Minutes from the Desert Ridge Marketplace and hundreds of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Large 4 bedroom layout plus private fenced pool and outdoor area. Home features, pool table, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dish washer, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, garage parking and smart flat screen TVs throughout! Also minutes from the Mayo Clinic, Kierland Shopping, World Class golf, the 101 and more. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-7 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243418
Property Id 243418

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20807 N 38th St have any available units?
20807 N 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20807 N 38th St have?
Some of 20807 N 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20807 N 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
20807 N 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20807 N 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 20807 N 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20807 N 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 20807 N 38th St offers parking.
Does 20807 N 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20807 N 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20807 N 38th St have a pool?
Yes, 20807 N 38th St has a pool.
Does 20807 N 38th St have accessible units?
No, 20807 N 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 20807 N 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20807 N 38th St has units with dishwashers.

