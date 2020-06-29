2046 W Marconi Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Awesome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home Located in Gated Community with view fence to the swimming pool, children play area, basket ball court and green belt. Nicely upgraded Kitchen with pantry, Eat-In Kitchen Dining. All Bedrooms Upstairs. Two Car Garage w/Garage Door Openers. Cabinets in washer room and garage. Bigger patio for sit out and bigger backyard with natural grass and pavers. Pomegranate and curry plant tree in the backyard. Heated Community Pool & Spa, Come Check It Out!