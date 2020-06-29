All apartments in Phoenix
2046 W Marconi Avenue
2046 W Marconi Avenue

2046 West Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2046 West Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Awesome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home Located in Gated Community with view fence to the swimming pool, children play area, basket ball court and green belt. Nicely upgraded Kitchen with pantry, Eat-In Kitchen Dining. All Bedrooms Upstairs. Two Car Garage w/Garage Door Openers. Cabinets in washer room and garage. Bigger patio for sit out and bigger backyard with natural grass and pavers. Pomegranate and curry plant tree in the backyard. Heated Community Pool & Spa, Come Check It Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 W Marconi Avenue have any available units?
2046 W Marconi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 W Marconi Avenue have?
Some of 2046 W Marconi Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 W Marconi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2046 W Marconi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 W Marconi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2046 W Marconi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2046 W Marconi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2046 W Marconi Avenue offers parking.
Does 2046 W Marconi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 W Marconi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 W Marconi Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2046 W Marconi Avenue has a pool.
Does 2046 W Marconi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2046 W Marconi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 W Marconi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 W Marconi Avenue has units with dishwashers.
