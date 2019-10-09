All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

20413 N 30TH Place

20413 North 30th Place · No Longer Available
Location

20413 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home, features subway style ceramic tile in the entire house. No carpet! All new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. It's a renter's dream house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20413 N 30TH Place have any available units?
20413 N 30TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20413 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 20413 N 30TH Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20413 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
20413 N 30TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20413 N 30TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 20413 N 30TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20413 N 30TH Place offer parking?
No, 20413 N 30TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 20413 N 30TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20413 N 30TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20413 N 30TH Place have a pool?
No, 20413 N 30TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 20413 N 30TH Place have accessible units?
No, 20413 N 30TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20413 N 30TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20413 N 30TH Place has units with dishwashers.
